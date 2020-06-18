Home
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping for some relief in the form of a traffic circle. The only problem is the traffic circle hasn't...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
Students encouraged to fill out TOPS information, ACT deadline change
BATON ROUGE - First-year college students are being...
SEC commissioner warns Mississippi: Lose flag or lose conference championship events
The Southeastern Conference released a statement Thursday warning that potential SEC championship events will no longer be held in the State of Mississippi unless the state...
Court says young immigrants can stay, rejecting Trump order
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected...
Reviving North Baton Rouge at center of discussion during elected officials' town hall meeting
BATON ROUGE – North Baton Rouge was the...
A great day to get out and move around
Get outside! The heat will ramp up this afternoon, but the morning hours will be a great time to get outside and get that heart rate...
Remarkable dry air keeping rain out of the forecast
Today will be the driest day in the...
What is ground clutter?
You may hear us talking about “clutter” on...
LSU great Kevin Faulk nominated for College Hall of Fame
One of LSU's best college football players and their current running back coach Kevin Faulk could be headed to the College Football Hall of Fame as...
Saints' Jenkins joins CNN as social justice contributor
ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm...
Hickory Club Championship Coming to Baton Rouge
Nowadays everyone is obsessed with retro. But there's...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
