Home
On Your Side
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
News
BR Firefighters: Family of five escapes home engulfed in flames
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a family of five fled their home as flames engulfed it, eventually destroying the residence. Baton Rouge Firefighters were dispatched...
Woman's Hospital: Pregnant women should take extra precautions due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after The Centers for...
Suspect accused of firing deputy's weapon in Cortana Walmart extradited to EBR Parish
BATON ROUGE - A man who'd been apprehended...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Still hot, looking forward to overnight rain
Treat Thursday the same way you did Wednesday. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Temperatures will climb to near 93 but with high dew points,...
June in review: temperatures and rainfall
TEMPERATURES: June had above-average temperatures for 13 out...
Heat Advisory day two
The National Weather Service has issued a *HEAT...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Report: NFL expected to cut its preseason schedule in half
The NFL is expected to announce that two of its four planned preseason games will be canceled. According to NBC's Pro Football Talk , the...
3 Pelicans players test positive for coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans Vice President David Griffin...
Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with New England Patriots
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reportedly reached...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Woman's Hospital: Pregnant women should take extra precautions due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that pregnant women with COVID-19 may be at an increased risk of...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Additional Links
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Dog Days of Summer
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Dog Days of Summer
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Still hot, looking forward to overnight rain
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days