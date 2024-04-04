Home
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years after graduation withdrawn from Senate
BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill that would have required TOPS recipients to live and work in Louisiana for three years after their college graduation was...
While Ascension shelter closes for quarantine, non-profit group taking in additional cats
GONZALES - A non-profit, no-kill rescue organization in...
Prairieville man arrested on five counts of possession of child porn
PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was arrested for...
Thursday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm afternoons continue, Unsettled pattern arrives next week
Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend with changes arriving next week. Today & Tonight: Morning low's across the state...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Beautiful weather in store the next several days
Skies will be clear and no rain is...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Spring weather returns today, Lack of rain through weekend
Grab your sunglasses! Clouds exit early Wednesday and...
Sports
LSU Co-Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan speaks with media
BATON ROUGE - LSU Co-Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan spoke with the media Tuesday morning after LSU's spring practice. The LSU spring game in April 13.
LSU softball tops UL-Monroe to win sixth straight game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team responded...
Angel Reese named to Wooden Award All-American Team
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese was named to...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
