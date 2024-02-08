Home
News
US Supreme Court seems skeptical of Colorado effort to keep Trump off 2024 presidential ballot
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday sounded broadly skeptical of Colorado's effort to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot. In more...
Coroner called to scene off Plank Road after reported shooting
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called...
Pre-season coaches poll says Arkansas will win 2024 baseball championship with LSU not far behind
In a pre-season coaches poll released Thursday, Arkansas...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Increase in clouds, temperatures, and rain coverage over the next few days
Clouds are back today and tomorrow with an occasional spotty light rain shower. The Storm Station team is continuing to monitor this weekend's storm chances that...
Wednesday PM Forecast: another weekend with rain lined up for outdoor activities
Yet again, the Storm Station is monitoring a...
Wednesday Forecast: More sunshine today before clouds tomorrow, continuing to track weekend storm system
Sunny and 75° today but skies quickly turn...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU men's basketball falls 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - LSU lost 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee Wednesday night in a game where the Tigers fell into a 13-0 hole and never recovered. ...
Saban doesn't stay retired long, will work with ESPN as TV analyst
BRISTOL - Nick Saban's retirement from college football...
WATCH: Brian Kelly looks ahead to new recruits on National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Increase in clouds, temperatures, and rain coverage over the next few days
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days