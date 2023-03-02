Home
Woman held on $18 million bond facing over 800 criminal charges for alleged financial crimes against the elderly
HAMMOND - A woman was arrested and booked on a bond of over $18 million for over 800 criminal counts after she allegedly used her aunt's...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
One person hurt in shooting along Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: High winds will move in ahead of a few storms Friday morning
High winds expected ahead of the next front. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: We are in for one more...
Wednesday PM Forecast: record warmth to break with late week cold front
February 2023 was the 10 th warmest on...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A line of storms will be here before the weekend
The severe weather risk has fallen as the...
Sports
Gavin Dugas' 9th inning homer lifts No. 1 LSU baseball over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — A scoreless tie was broken in the 9th inning with a three-run homer by second baseman Gavin Dugas, lifting top-ranked LSU to a...
John Jancek promoted to LSU special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach
BATON ROUGE – John Jancek, the former defensive...
Huge 4th inning powers St. John's past Southeastern
HAMMOND, La. – St. John’s batted around in...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
