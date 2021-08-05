Home
2 On Your Side
News
New Iberia's Morgann Leleux Romero, injured, has difficulty in Women's Pole Vault final at Tokyo Games
TOKYO, Japan - Former UL star Morgann Leleux Romero fulfilled her dream of qualifying to perform in the Olympic Games, but was unable to secure a...
U.S. Women's Soccer Team makes historic Olympic win as Tokyo battles record numbers of COVID cases
TOKYO, Japan - The United States Women’s National...
Ten killed, 20 injured in Texas van crash
BROOKS COUNTY, Texas - A deadly crash in...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday Morning Forecast: Some areas may see the 60s again Friday
It has been 43 days since Baton Rouge has seen temperatures in the 60s. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Most areas started their Thursday...
Wednesday PM Forecast: less than August humidity ahead
Baton Rouge area weather has gone from a...
NOAA updates 2021 hurricane season outlook - more activity expected
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
United adds flights for some LSU football games this season
United Airlines is adding additional flights to help fans travel with their favorite football teams this season, including LSU. Tiger fans can take advantage of...
UPDATE: LSU QB Myles Brennan says broken arm surgery "went really well"
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myle Brennan tweeted...
SEC leaders vote to fold Texas, Oklahoma into conference in 2025
BATON ROUGE - As expected, the Southeastern Conference...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday Morning Forecast: Some areas may see the 60s again Friday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days