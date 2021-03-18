Home
Four years after house fire family finally moving back home
BATON ROUGE - A fire and two bad contractors left a family homeless for a long time. This week, they're finally moving out of the literal...
Unemployment site down until Wednesday; LWC updating system
BATON ROUGE - There's more trouble for people...
Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
BATON ROUGE - The effects of winter storm...
Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names
With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, the Atlantic hurricane season is going through some changes with meteorologists ditching the Greek alphabet...
Report: US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking...
State Police: Denham Springs woman killed in deadly crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs resident was...
Cooler and drier conditions here through the weekend
We are waking up to a totally different weather story this morning. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The cold front came through after the...
Severe weather threat ends, dry and cool stretch begins
The severe weather threat has ended. The Baton...
TORNADO WATCH until 9pm for entire WBRZ viewing area
THE NATIONAL SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WATCH...
How Javonte Smart is leading the way for kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- LSU point guard Javonte Smart's self described dawg mentality comes from his Baton Rouge roots and his time at Scotlandville high school. "When...
Tigers win slugfest over Southeastern 10-7
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Tigers defeat Southeastern...
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton Rouge CC baseball's success
Junior college athletes are some of the most...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
