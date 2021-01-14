Home
On Your Side
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months, 2 On Your Side has been receiving multiple calls and emails every day from people caught up in...
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
CENTREVILLE, Ms. - A Baton Rouge contractor is...
Man with lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits has small victory, will keep court date
BATON ROUGE - A man who filed a...
News
EBR School Board to finalize Superintendent search Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - By the close of Thursday (Jan. 14) evening, East Baton Rouge residents will know who the Parish's next Superintendent of Schools will be....
Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat
Julia Letlow, a Republican from Richland Parish, is...
Southern University suspends in-person tours due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 13) afternoon,...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Near 70 degrees today, Back in the 50s tomorrow
Today is the warmest day in the forecast. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s all...
Brief warmup before chilly weekend
Except for Thursday, a few fast moving cold...
Sunny skies today and a noticeable warm-up tomorrow
Temperatures in the 50s today and the 60s...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU hoops runs away from Arkansas, 92-76
The LSU Tiger basketball team missed their first couple of shots, but didn't miss many more afterwards. LSU used a 40-6 run in the first...
WATCH: Coach O introduces latest additions to LSU coaching staff
The LSU Tiger football team is looking toward...
Report: SEC expected to play baseball schedule as planned in 2021
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is not...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if Im pregnant?
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant? Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy , when risks for...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan....
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Near 70 degrees today, Back in the 50s tomorrow
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days