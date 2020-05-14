Home
On Your Side
'Phase 1' enforcement at salons coming from Fire Marshal, Department of Health
BATON ROUGE - Salon owners and employees are cleaning and organizing ahead of Friday as many businesses are planning their reopening to the public. "The...
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
RALEIGH, NC - A simple blood test can...
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to...
News
Three 'gun rights' bills advanced to House during Wednesday hearing
BATON ROUGE — Three "gun rights" bills were advanced to the House by the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday; one of the bills would...
Unique payout Alaskans get from oil wealth could be at risk
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has no income...
Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road due to overturned truck
CENTRAL - A Thursday morning crash resulted in...
Sports
LSU Coaches Caravan updates fans on Tiger teams
BATON ROUGE - Typically it's a summer time tradition, built into the slow season of athletics but this year while everyone is at a standstill the...
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners...
WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video
With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because...
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
