Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville is seeking to evict the local restaurant due to unpaid...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new...
Early morning power outage leaves 1,231 people in the dark, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A power outage has impacted about 1,234 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish. The outage occurred Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m. ...
Firefighters respond to reports of an early morning fire at Celtic Studios
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Dual threat storm system to cross region on Thursday
A complex storm system will move through the region on Thursday with threats for severe weather and heavy rain. Cooler air will follow for a quiet...
A active start to 2020, rain and storms on the way
New Year's Day starts off fair while clouds...
After a quiet New Year's celebration, eyes on the next storm
With a strong high pressure system in the...
Saints will play Vikings in first round of playoffs
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will seek redemption for the Minneapolis Miracle this coming weekend as they play the Vikings in the Wildcard round of the...
WATCH: Fans welcome the Tigers back home after Peach Bowl win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers landed in...
#1 LSU is the 2019 Peach Bowl Champion
ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers wasted no time...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
