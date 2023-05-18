Home
Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's...
Louisiana OMV offices affected by statewide network outage
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor...
Detectives searching for two vehicles in New Orleans double shooting that left Southern University student dead
NEW ORLEANS - Police identified two vehicles of...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: The heat in on into the weekend
Staying nice and dry to end the week, but showers are back for the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Wednesday PM Forecast: passing front limits showers to end week
Behind a weak front, fewer showers and thunderstorms...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A cold front will bring some changes to the forecast
Two cold fronts will move through over the...
Sports
New Orleans Saints finalize preseason schedule
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints today finalized and announced their preseason schedule for the 2023 season. The Saints will open the preseason with...
No. 5 LSU Baseball beats McNeese 7-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team ended...
Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs commits to LSU
LSU continues to purge the transfer portal for...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
