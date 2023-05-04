Home
Alabama baseball coach fired amid probe into 'suspicious' betting activity linked to LSU game
UPDATE: Coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday amid the investigation into the betting activity. This is a breaking update. Read the original story below. ...
Pennington Biomedical partners with Ohio State University to combat food waste
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
GOP lawmakers reject bill to raise Louisianas minimum wage
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Efforts to increase...
Thursday AM Forecast: Air Quality Alert Day
An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** is in effect on Thursday for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee Parishes. According to the...
Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday, some should limit time outside
An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** is in effect on...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Enjoy the dry because rain moves in over the weekend
Rain moves back in, but don't worry we...
Sports
Alex Ainsworth's no hitter leads Catholic to run rule victory over John Curtis in DI Select quarters
A four run second inning and 6 run third was all top seeded Catholic needed on Wednesday to take down John Curtis 10-0 in five innings...
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings
HAMMOND - LSU baseball's trip to Hammond was...
LSU and Southeastern baseball game pulled from ESPN+ due to technical issues
HAMMOND - The LSU and Southeastern baseball game...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
