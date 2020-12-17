Home
On Your Side
Mounting fraud claims taking time to vet, leaving unemployed in tough position
BATON ROUGE - Last month, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced it had received a sharp increase in fraudulent claims and would be halting payments on new...
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375...
Property tax deadline approaching though many cannot pay due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Property taxes are coming due...
News
Health care worker in Alaska suffers allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer vaccine
As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out to more and more people, health authorities are keeping close watch for any unexpected side effects. On Tuesday, a health...
Powerful winter storm system brings snow, strong wind gusts to New England area
NEW YORK - Winter may not have officially...
Governor John Bel Edwards comments on results of 2020 Presidential election
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Chilly start, sunshine returns this afternoon
Today and Tonight: Temperatures are starting off in the 30s this morning with a north breeze, so have the heavy coat ready to go before you...
Near freezing temperatures Thursday, Friday morning
Chilly temperatures will stick around the end the...
Rain has exited the area, clouds stick around today
Today and Tonight: The rain we saw last...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU lands best player in Louisiana, ranked in top three on National Signing Day
LSU landed the biggest fish in the pond of Louisiana by getting the commitment of five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith from Terrebonne High School on Wednesday...
Drew Brees designated to return to practice, could be back for Chiefs game
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees could return to...
'Bama, ND, Clemson, OSU enter champ weekend in CFP position
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
The Bridge Center for Hope invites public to tour its new facility
BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends to serve those in the capital city who suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues is opening...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Chilly start, sunshine returns this afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days