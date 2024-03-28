Home
News
Bayou L'Ourse man sentenced to life without parole for child rape
BAYOU L'OURSE — A Bayou L'Ourse man was sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl. Seth Savoie, 26, was sentenced to life...
Ascension woman who confessed attempted murder, home invasion to her pastor sentenced to 20 years
DONALDSONVILLE — A Donaldsonville woman who confessed a...
EBR government closing at 2 p.m. ahead of Good Friday observance; other parishes announce closures
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish offices...
Thursday AM Forecast: Remaining dry and warm through Easter weekend
After slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds on Wednesday, an ample amount of sunshine returns today and temperatures begin to increase each afternoon over the next...
Wednesday PM Forecast: cool mornings and warm afternoons as sun returns
Pesky clouds that blurred out most of our...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Ending the month with cool mornings and warm afternoons
The final days of March feature plenty of...
Sports
LSU baseball beats Southeastern 8-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team beat Southeastern 8-4 during Tuesday night's matchup. The Lions took a 2-1 lead in the top of the...
LSU softball has no trouble with Nicholls in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX - The No. 6 LSU softball team...
Redshirt freshman ready for his new role during LSU Football Spring practice
BATON ROUGE - As LSU football's Spring practice...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
