Louisiana's Ten Commandments law, other education bills, draw attention nationally
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry's endorsement of a bill that requires public schools and universities to post the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana was just...
Louisiana Fire Fighters Foundation donates new training tool to departments in capital area
LULING - The Louisiana Fire Fighters Foundation is...
Law requiring Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms raises questions about separation of church, state
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill signed into...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: heat index to climb well over 100 through Sunday
The remnants of Alberto will rain out over Mexico while winds and coastal flooding relax over the Capital Area. Hot and steamy conditions will take hold...
Thursday AM Forecast: Back to typical summertime conditions through the weekend
Our typical gulf coast summertime pattern kicks into...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Transitioning back to a drier weather pattern
As the tropical moisture pushes westward towards Texas...
Sports
LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the transfer portal continued Wednesday with the addition of first baseman/catcher Eddie Yamin IV out of Dayton. Yamin,...
Catholic High Baseball named national champions
BATON ROUGE - After a historic season and...
LSU Baseball gets transfer outfielder from Auburn
BATON ROUGE - After losing 11 players to...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report: Summer activities for kids should exercise both mind and body
BATON ROUGE — Kids have been out of school for a while and ideas for all that free time may be running out. Parents are encouraged...
Wednesday's Health Report: How an active workstation can help you move more, think better
BATON ROUGE — New research shows an active...
Tuesday's Health Report: How stress affects your health, how to handle that stress
BATON ROUGE — Stress can have an impact...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
