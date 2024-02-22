Home
ExxonMobil hosts 20th Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day - a new generation of women falls in love with STEM
BATON ROUGE - Science and math isn't just for the men, it's for the ladies, too. ExxonMobil hosted its 20th Introduce a Girl to Engineering...
Gov. Landry sends letter to USDA, hopes to get federal relief for crawfish farmers
BATON ROUGE - In a letter to the...
EBR public schools still to feed students over summer despite state refusal of summer EBT program
BATON ROUGE - Some children may be without...
Thursday PM Forecast: A weak front sets the stage for a beautiful weekend
A weak cold front passage will give way to abundant sunshine and relaxing wind speeds. Though temperatures back off slightly on Friday, another warmup commences this...
Thursday AM Forecast: Warm, windy, and cloudy today ahead of a beautiful weekend
Ahead of a weak cold front, more clouds...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Staying warm, with wind becoming a factor
Fog will be less of a concern on...
Sports
Fans storm court after LSU Men's Basketball beats Kentucky 75-74
BATON ROUGE - LSU defeated No. 17 Kentucky 75-74 at home off a buzzer-beater from Tyrell Ward Wednesday night. Kentucky took a one-point lead with...
LSU women's basketball goes on road and dominates Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU women's basketball...
No. 4 LSU wins 27-5 over VMI with run-rule to close opening weekend
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU showed their...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
