Home
News
New look to SEC baseball tournament coming in 2025
BATON ROUGE - The SEC baseball tournament is getting a makeover with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma into the conference starting in 2025 as teams...
Town of Livingston issues boil advisory due to leak
LIVINGSTON - Livingston issued a boil advisory after...
Page-Rice Public Safety Initiative introduces new A.I. technology
BATON ROUGE - BRPD is getting new technology...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: Next storm system could soon "rain on our parade"
Our days with warm and dry weather are numbered as we await our next rainmaker. Rain might end up being the fly in the ointment as...
Thursday AM Forecast: Rain still set to arrive this weekend after a comfortable workweek
Quiet weather conditions persist as we await the...
Wednesday PM Forecast: quiet weather continues as next rainmaker enters United States
Seasonably mild and dry conditions will prevail through...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
New look to SEC baseball tournament coming in 2025
BATON ROUGE - The SEC baseball tournament is getting a makeover with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma into the conference starting in 2025 as teams...
LSU hires Sloan, Hankton and Nagle to complete coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - LSU has officially announced the...
LSU softball to enter season as No. 15 team in country
BATON ROUGE - For the 18th straight year,...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: Next storm system could soon "rain on our parade"
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days