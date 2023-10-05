Home
Federal judge orders police to leave infamous 'Brave Cave' site untouched as BRPD faces lawsuit
BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has ordered that the Baton Rouge Police Department leave its infamous interrogation site known as the Brave Cave untouched while...
Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80, family confirms
CHICAGO - Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker...
Louisiana task force continues research into racial disparity and suicide
BATON ROUGE - High suicide rates among African...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: cooler, drier air just over a day away
After a few showers on Thursday, much cooler air will move in as the workweek ends and the weekend begins. Forecast temperatures have been adjusted down...
Red flag warning issued for Saturday, critical fire conditions possible
A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** has been issued for...
Thursday AM Forecast: Increased cloud cover, rain, and humidity levels today ahead of cold front
Expecting the last 90 degree high temperature for...
Sports
No. 23 LSU heads to unbeaten No. 21 Missouri for only fourth matchup of SEC schools
No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) at No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) Line: LSU by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook....
Fans' Choice Week 5 Winner: Caden Gautreaux
Having two quarterbacks who can step up for...
LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare brain cancer, TAF launches fund to help pay his medical expenses
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Wednesday that football...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have an exclusive preview at the Manship Theatre on Tuesday, October 10th featuring a Q&A with Director and Baton...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
