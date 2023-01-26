Home
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC
BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the...
Male victim found shot at gas station on Hooper Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken...
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: two chilly nights ahead
The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain set to return. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm...
PHOTOS: Thursday morning sunrise brings warmth on a chilly morning
As we crest the middle of the work...
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying clear and cool until Sunday
Clear and cool conditions will last through the...
Sports
Ponchatoula's Allen Graves continues to raise his potential
PONCHATOULA - "My mom is a big basketball player. My dad was a basketball player and then being around my siblings, we all just are a...
Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson named finalists for NFL's MVP award
CINCINNATI - Tiger football legend Joe Burrow is...
Audit finds LSU overpaid Brian Kelly $1 million in his first year as coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
