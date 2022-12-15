Home
SNAP, other DCFS benefits to decrease in 2023 following federal cost-of-living adjustment
BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana families receiving food stamps and other federal aid will see decreased benefits in the new year following a federal cost-of-living adjustment...
Home Furniture Plus Bedding holding food drive, accepting donations through the new year
BATON ROUGE - Home Furniture Plus Bedding is...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Bowl Season | Week 15 NFL
BATON ROUGE - It’s officially bowl season—one of...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: Just the beginning of a long cool stretch
After Friday, the Capital Area may not reach 60 degrees again until after Christmas. There are a few chances for rain this weekend into early next...
Thursday AM Forecast: A chilly start, but how long will it stick around?
A BIG drop in temperatures this morning, but...
Wednesday PM Forecast: storm threat ends, cool air returns
The threat for severe weather and heavy rain...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Bowl Season | Week 15 NFL
BATON ROUGE - It’s officially bowl season—one of the best times of the year. We have bowl games this weekend with plenty of important NFL matchups....
Angel Reese records 10th straight double double as #11 LSU rolls Lamar 88-42
In her 10th game as an LSU Tiger,...
LSU battles through rough shooting night to down NC Central 67-57
Derek Fountain and KJ Williams combined for 35...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
