Betting red flags to lookout for, BBB warns
BATON ROUGE - With sports betting now legal in most Louisiana parishes, ahead of the Superbowl the Better Business Bureau is warning people about how to...
State Police: Endangered 14-year-old girl reported missing out of Holden
HOLDEN - Police are searching for a missing...
Family of Ronald Greene demands governor's resignation
BATON ROUGE - The family of Ronald Greene...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: a shot at 70 before a shot of cold air
Expect a mild finish to the workweek. Another shot of cold air will arrive during the first half of the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Clear...
Drought conditions worsen across parts of Louisiana
The latest drought monitor has been updated and...
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures will approach 70 today
If you don’t reach 70° today, it will...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
Since arriving in Baton Roue LSU Women's Basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been making a lot of statements, and not all of them have been on...
Lower-than-normal expectations for LSU Tiger baseball team heading into season
The LSU Tigers may be heading into their...
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU now paying off in Super Bowl run
Joe Burrow may not have learned to throw...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
