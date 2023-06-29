Home
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to...
Suspect in custody after shooting off Thomas Road; one person injured
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department...
Letter sent out to EBRPSS faculty raises massive concerns about job security - Budget meeting to take place Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A disconcerting letter sent out...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues Heading Into 4th of July Weekend
The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday THE FORECAST Today & Tomorrow: Today marks the seventh time in 2023 that an Excessive...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat continues into Friday
EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to Friday evening. ...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hotter Days Ahead, More Dangerous Heat - Limited Rain Chances
The Storm Station is here for you, on...
LSU hosts championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU celebrated its seventh College World Series title, and the school's second national championship in the span of a few months, at Alex...
WATCH: Paul Skenes carries injured Alex Milazzo to postgame celebration in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. - One of the best moments...
Welcome the national champion Tigers home on Tuesday; celebration planned for Wednesday
The Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
