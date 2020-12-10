Home
On Your Side
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy the Elf said, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." But in Brannon Daisey's case,...
Staring Lane neighborhood wants proposed development studied more
BATON ROUGE - A proposed neighborhood off Staring...
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex off of...
News
Ellen DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but 'feeling fine'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.” Production on her daytime talk show...
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council unanimously...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tracking sunshine and weekend rain
A foggy start, but a sunny finish for Thursday. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The Dense Fog Advisory is active until 9 am...
Developing storm system to bring rain this weekend
You will feel milder temperatures to round out...
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Rainy weekend forecast
The warm-up continues with temperatures in the 70s...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fewer fans allowed in Superdome for remaining 2020 Saints games
NEW ORLEANS - City officials said the New Orleans Saints are expected to cut current fan attendance in half for their remaining home games this season...
LSU self-imposing postseason ban on its football team for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced it will...
LSU's Arik Gilbert plans to opt out of 2020 season, Coach O says
UPDATE: Arik Gilbert has opted out of the...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Experts offer assistance to sufferers of pandemic fatigue, COVID-related anxiety
More than 15 million individuals in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 , and an undisclosed number of Americans who haven't been diagnosed with...
Associated Press: Is it safe to stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting...
US experts convene to decide whether to approve Pfizer vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government advisory panel...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tracking sunshine and weekend rain
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days