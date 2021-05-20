Home
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
BATON ROUGE - People are feeling overwhelmed in Jefferson Terrace where dozens of homes flooded Monday night. The cleanup continues there where the destruction is piled...
People frustrated over repeat flood events, want answers
BATON ROUGE - There are never-ending flooding issues...
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On...
News
Thursday morning brings more rain, over 2,000 power outages in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, a number of Baton Rouge roadways were already deemed impassable or dangerous due to pockets of high water from storms...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Mayor's husband arrested in Rochester, charges still secret
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The husband of Rochester...
Weather
Thursday shaping up to be rainier than Wednesday
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for the entire viewing area, through Thursday evening. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will...
Scattered thunderstorms remain possible, river forecasts lower
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for...
More rain in the forecast before the weekend
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for the...
Sports
Southern baseball beats Alabama State in SWAC Tournament, 3-0
MADISON, AL- The Southern Jaguars won their opener in SWAC Baseball Tournament 3-0 over Alabama State. The Hornets came into Wednesday on an 11-game win...
NCAA clears 100% capacity for postseason play, including LSU Softball
The NCAA lifted their seating capacity for the...
LSU drops final mid week game of the season against Northwestern St. 7-3
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five Northwestern State pitchers...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
