Home
2 On Your Side
News
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Bus driver crisis: 'We'll do our best,' school district says in plea for parents to pickup students Thursday
AMITE - Parents were asked to pick up...
Verdict expected soon in trial over BR couple's 2015 murder
BATON ROUGE - A jury heard closing arguments...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Thunderstorms will roll though later today
Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE...
Tracking cold front, thunderstorms on Thursday
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms—one...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Strong storm threat on Thursday afternoon
Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU football sends nine to NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is back on this year, and LSU has a large group of players heading to the NFL showcase in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nine...
LSU hoops cruises past Georgia 84-65 for 3rd straight victory
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves...
LSU Gym's Rivers finds leadership in course of personal struggles
Kai Rivers hasn't had the easiest start to...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report fro Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Thunderstorms will roll though later today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days