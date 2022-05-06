Home
Man arrested for arson after setting fire to pile of clothes, shed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon for allegedly setting a shed on fire, causing minor damage to the building. Jacob Adams, 19,...
Air Quality Alert Saturday, some may need to limit time outside
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect from...
Authorities searching for arson suspect who allegedly set multiple wildfires in Kentwood
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a...
Friday PM Forecast: warming temps to record levels by next week
The big story over Mother’s Day Weekend and beyond will be higher temperatures and the eventual potential for record warmth. In addition, an Air Quality Alert...
Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, Heat turns up for Mother's Day
The heat is turning up for the next...
Sports
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII tournament this weekend
After having their hosting duties deferred in 2021, BRCC is back as the host of the Region XXIII tournament at Pete Goldsby Field starting Friday afternoon....
LSU men's golf headed to Stockton Regional as 4 seed
Baton Rouge, La. – The 21st-ranked LSU men’s...
Saints officially announce Tyrann Mathieu's return to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is officially...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, May 6, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
