Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side reported about Southern Heritage Homes in Denham Springs and an upset customer. Tuesday morning, that customer got what...
Auto lot says buyer was misinformed after car quits on her
ZACHARY - If a deal sounds too good...
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood along Acadian Thruway,...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Man accused of exposing himself while begging for money
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man...
Doctors, lawyers portray dire conditions for child migrants
CLINT, Texas (AP) - Immigrant advocates have asked...
More showers and thunderstorms around after Thursday
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday. Thermometers will stay very close to average. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: If...
Stubborn clouds, continued isolated showers and thunderstorms
The week’s heat should peak on Thursday. By...
Warmer with isolated, afternoon showers and storms
Clouds and rain dampened warmth on Monday but...
Sports2-A-Days-Preview: University High Cubs
After years of success and two state titles, former Cubs coach Chad Mahaffey handed the keys to the city over to former defensive coordinator Andy Martin...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats
The Walker Wildcats enter the 2019 football season...
Pelicans draft Zion Williamson first overall in the NBA Draft
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans drafted...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 26, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
