Home
On Your Side
City breaks ground on sidewalk project, update on drainage concerns
BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge broke ground on a new sidewalk project in the Zeeland and Poet's Corner area of Baton Rouge. ...
Crews shoot underground images in local flood-prone area
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish followed through on...
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
BATON ROUGE - Buyer beware. A man looking...
News
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Officials: Captain misjudged space beneath Sunshine Bridge before collision
DONALDSONVILLE - Officials say the captain of a...
BRFD: Cause of fire on Robertson Avenue undetermined
BATON ROUGE - The fire department responded to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Quiet ahead of a long unsettled stretch of weather
There is nothing unusual on the weather side of things to start the week. Sunshine and mild temperatures will continue with humidity fairly low. Rain and...
A Warmer Monday in Store
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies...
Sunny Days Are Here Again
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Wild LSU comeback falls short in extras, Ole Miss wins 19-15
BATON ROUGE - It was a comeback you had to see to believe. Trailing 15-9 entering the bottom of the ninth, LSU staged a dramatic rally...
Homers power Rebels past LSU to even series
BATON ROUGE - Ole Miss evened up the...
LSU overpowers Ole Miss 8-3 in game one
BATON ROUGE - A dramatic night at the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 3, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Quiet ahead of a long unsettled stretch of weather
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days