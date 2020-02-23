Home
On Your Side
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to a house in bad condition is asking for someone to fix the problem. Peter Albert has lived...
Coach drives team in U-Haul cargo van across state line, parents outraged
BATON ROUGE - Some parents contacted 2 On...
Private drive maintenance falls by the wayside, up to property owners to fix
BATON ROUGE - A private drive between duplexes...
News
Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade
BATON ROUGE- It's the 40th year that the Spanish Town parade covered the streets of the capital area in pink. 10 of thousands of people...
Husband and wife killed in single vehicle crash
LOTTIE- A husband and wife were left dead...
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
PALA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A charter bus...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Temperatures continue to slowly warm to end weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High clouds will slowly creep in from the west, but temperatures will still be rather chilly. Temperatures will be...
Sun returns, freezing temperatures possible tonight
After five not so nice days, clear skies...
Rainy Thursday prior to stretch of nice weather
One final gray day is expected before more...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LHSAA State Track Local Winners
LHSAA held the state track meet at LSU's Maddox Field house on Saturday. For local capital city winners and full results click the link below: ...
LSU bats thump Sam Houston St. and Gorsuch tosses perfect game on day 2 of Purple and Gold Challenge
BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU Softball...
LSU limited to just three hits in series opening loss to Eastern Kentucky
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five Eastern Kentucky pitchers...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's Deaf Education Summit. The event, which provides education and networking opportunities specific to the needs of Deaf,...
Tickets on sale Tuesday for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Crawfish Price Index
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Crawfish Price Index
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Temperatures continue to slowly warm to end weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days