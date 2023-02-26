Home
Man found dead behind home along Progress Street on Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead behind a home along Progress Street on Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 48-year-old...
LSU basketball loses to Ole Miss 82-69
OXFORD, Miss. - LSU basketball lost in the...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Airline Highway in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Airline...
Saturday PM Forecast: Record breaking heat AGAIN today, more possible for Sunday
The heat will continue into the start of the workweek. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : We have now...
Saturday AM Forecast: Another day of record breaking heat possible
The heat is ON for this weekends forecast....
Friday PM Forecast: fog, record warmth into the weekend
For second straight day, a new record high...
Sports
LSU basketball loses to Ole Miss 82-69
OXFORD, Miss. - LSU basketball lost in the battle of the worst two teams in the SEC, as Ole Miss beat the Tigers in Oxford 82-69....
No. 1 LSU baseball loses in Round Rock Classic game vs. Iowa 12-4
ROUND ROCK, Texas - No. 1 LSU baseball...
No. 8 LSU gym gets first road win of the season beating Alabama 197.975-197.925
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team gets...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
