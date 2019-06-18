Home
Republic Services to address flood of complaints over missed trash pick-ups
UPDATE: Republic Services announced Tuesday it will hold a press conference Wednesday to detail plans to improve service. The conference will begin at 10 a.m....
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
DENHAM SPRINGS - Neighborhood growth in one area...
ON YOUR SIDE Warning: Your boss may accidentally give scammers your paycheck
BATON ROUGE – Near-convincing phishing emails are targeting...
Many look for alternatives to EBR school cuts
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board could vote on $20-$30 million in cuts as soon as Thursday while parents and teachers are demanding...
House votes to block military transgender ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled House has voted...
Trump's Pentagon pick is Army veteran, defense lobbyist
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick for...
Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue
Above average coverage in rain and thunderstorms will continue. This will limit highs and create some areas of trouble for the afternoon and evening commute. ...
Active rain and storm pattern to start the week
Healthy rain coverage is anticipated through the first...
Storms to Start the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and...
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los...
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA Title over Golden State
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard raised his...
LSU's season ends in the Super Regional 5-4 in 12th innings
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Drew Mendoza's two-out...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your health report for June 18, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
