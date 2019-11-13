Home
Flooding concerns at helm of proposed neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A Planning and Zoning meeting stands between a neighborhood's concerns and proposed residential development. There are about 78 acres of land for...
Neighborhood pleads state for traffic light, state stands by plans for roundabout
GONZALES - An intersection in Ascension Parish continues...
Skate park moved to new location, opening date not set
PRAIRIEVILLE - A skate park in Ascension Parish...
Catholic bishops' new anti-abuse hotline to be ready soon
BALTIMORE (AP) - A new national hotline to report sexual misconduct accusations against Catholic bishops in the U.S. could be operating by the end of February....
Judge orders anti-Edwards ad down in Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A New Orleans judge...
Man indicted in murder of BR activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing...
Record lows smashed, chill to hang around
The next shot at showers will come Thursday. Then, gradual temperature moderation is expected through the weekend. On Tuesday, a record low of 28 degrees was...
Freeze bulletins issued for entire WBRZ Weather forecast area
Bitter winds will make for a cold Tuesday....
Freeze warning issued for Baton Rouge area
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Pointe...
Sports
WATCH: Coach O's full Monday press conference after Bama win
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron's full Monday press conference.
Start time announced for LSU vs Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - The high-flying Tigers' next home...
LHSAA High School Playoff Brackets Announced
The 2019 LHSAA High School Football playoff brackets...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
