House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House prepared to vote Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, concerned that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade...
Summer months impact efficiency in the classroom, but one group is working to change that
BATON ROUGE - This week, Volunteers in Public...
Police: Teen charged with smothering 3-year-old sister to quiet her
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A teen in...
Extreme heat across Europe, Heat Advisory here at home
London temperatures have reached 104°, the highest in history. Amid a heat wave, hot temperatures have been in the forecast. The UK Met Office preparing for...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the Baton Rouge area
There is not enough rain to curb the...
HEAT ADVISORY Tuesday, possible several afternoons this week
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 12...
Sports
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were the talk of the town on the first day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Monday. Kelly...
Sports2-a-Days: Central Wildcats
Sid Edwards is entering his 17th year at...
LSU's Jacob Berry goes 6th overall to Miami Marlins in 1st round of MLB Draft
LSU sophomore infielder Jacob Berry was selected exactly...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 18, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
