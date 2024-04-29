Home
AG sues Biden administration over new Title IX expansion that broadens protections to transgender students
BATON ROUGE — State Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday that her office has sued the federal government over their newest Title IX ruling. Murrill,...
Donaldsonville begins $4.5 million project updating water meters
DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish began replacing more than...
Power line falls into Amarillo Street home, starting fire; all reported safe
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters say a power line...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: The severe threat has ended, showers left behind
The severe threat has ended for the area. Widespread showers and some rumbles of thunder is left behind. Today & Tonight: After the morning storms,...
Sunday PM Forecast: Monday shaping up to be a wet day
After an extended period of mainly dry conditions,...
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry pattern comes to an end tomorrow
The capital area has not had any meaningful...
Sports
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball does not get the clean sweep as they fall to Auburn in game three of the series 7-5 on Sunday afternoon....
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team picked...
Josh Pearson hits walk-off, LSU baseball wins game two against Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Josh Pearson sent LSU baseball...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 26, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
