Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B; more than 14k eligible in Louisiana
BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of deceptive lending practices for $1.85 billion, officials said Thursday in announcing a...
Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff's deputy...
Thursday AM Forecast: Looking ahead to weekend rain
Clear skies will stick around through the work week, and rain is back for the weekend. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Skies will be...
Wednesday PM Forecast: mainly clear until the next cold front this weekend
After one more night in the 30s, temperatures...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies but no rain today
Clouds will break up throughout the day. ...
Sports
Southeastern downs Tougaloo for 4th straight win, remaining unbeaten at home
HAMMOND, La. – Playing their first home game in 44 days, the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team used a 9-2 run in the game's final...
LSU hoops beats Florida 64-58 for 3rd straight win
It was a gutsy performance by the LSU...
LSU's road gymnastics meet postponed due to COVID
LSU gymnastics has just started their 2022 season,...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
