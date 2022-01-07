Home
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance...
State supreme court rules hospitals can mandate vaccine for employees
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Supreme Court...
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
Friday AM Forecast: Warm and rainy weekend ahead
Warm, muggy, and rainy weekend ahead. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: After waking up in the 30s, there will be plenty of sunshine around...
Thursday PM Forecast: front forcing overnight lows near freezing
Cooler air will spill into the area overnight....
Thursday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures are back for one night
Frosty temperatures return for one night only. ...
Joe Burrow, Bengals will take on Saints at Superdome in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - Joe Burrow is slated to play his first game at the Superdome since he helped seal LSU's national title there in 2020. ...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 13 LSU, 66-60
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had...
Star LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. declares for 2022 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Derek Stingley Jr., one of...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
