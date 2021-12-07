Home
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Spanish Town Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in Baton Rouge last week. The Baton Rouge Police Department said...
St Helena Parish schools return to full COVID-19 protocols
ST HELENA PARISH - Full COVID-19 protocols have...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute
How do clouds change temperature trends?
Clouds can impact temperatures in four different ways. First, it’s important to know where the earth’s warmth comes from. During the day, all the heat comes...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Chilly and rainy until Wednesday afternoon
Light rain paired with temperatures in the 50s...
Monday PM Forecast: double temperature turnaround on the way
A cold front is settling south across the...
Sports
Head coach Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to join LSU coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - McNeese State head coach and two-time national recruiter of the year Frank Wilson has joined the Tigers as LSU's new associate head coach....
WATCH : Southern University introduces new football coach Eric Dooley
LSU to face Kansas State in Texas Bowl
LSU (6-6) will play in a bowl game...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
