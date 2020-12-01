Home
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is reviewing thousands of claims for unemployment over concern of fraudulent activity. As the state steps up its...
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your...
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a...
President Trump's coronavirus advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, resigns
As President-elect Joe Biden selects staff and prepares for his new Commander in Chief role, one key member of President Trump's administration has stepped down from...
Stocks rise; S&P 500 approaches another all-time high
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose broadly...
Ascension Parish drug bust leads to five arrests, a sixth suspect remains at large
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are...
A slight warm up and rainy conditions will move on Wednesday
Baton Rouge officially hit 32 degrees around 5 am and dropped to 30 around 6 am. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Even though we...
Coldest night since late Feb. is ahead, showers return Wed.
A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm...
The first freeze of the season is likely Tuesday morning
Winter has arrived. Wind chills will keep today’s...
Watford and Thomas each go for 20 in LSU's rout of Southeastern
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men's Basketball team opened its 2020-21 home slate with a dominant 96-43 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night at the...
Report: LSU WR Terrace Marshall sitting out rest of season
BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace...
Southern baseball coach Kerrick Jackson leaving the program for job with Major League Baseball
Sources tell WBRZ that Southern head coach Kerrick...
Traffic
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Medical experts may have developed a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer
LONDON, England - Medical experts in the United...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
