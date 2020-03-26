Home
On Your Side
Unemployment numbers continue to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says last week there were more than 70,000 Louisiana residents who filed for unemployment. The LWC typically takes claims...
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is...
Restaurants adapting to new dining options during virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - For the time being, restaurant...
News
California officials investigate death of teen diagnosed with coronavirus
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County health officials backtracked Tuesday on their announcement that a child died from coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was...
Sixth person dies in EBR due to COVID-19: 86-year-old with pre-existing conditions
EAST BATON ROUGE - Six people have died...
Powerball game adjustments include $20 million starting jackpot
The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) that operates Powerball...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Run of spring warmth to continue
With a high temperature of 86 degrees, a new record was set at Metro Airport on Wednesday. There, readings go back to 1930. For the date,...
Sunny, warm afternoons to end the week
Expect several record highs to fall Wednesday through...
Taking a run at 90 degrees for first time in 2020
Warmth is the weather story through the remainder...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Janoris Jenkins gets restructured deal with Saints; signs 2 year extension
METAIRIE, La. -- The Saints worked out a new contract agreement with cornerback Janoris Jenkins that will save the team $6-7 million in salary-cap space this...
Former Saints safety Vonn Bell to sign with Bengals
Former New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell is...
'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
TAMPA, FLA - Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday, March 15, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Dream Home tickets on sale - Giveaway coming later in 2020
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Run of spring warmth to continue
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days