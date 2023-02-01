Home
2 On Your Side
News
EBR expected to submit new stormwater master plan, but what's changed since last time?
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the City of Baton Rouge will begin the process of resubmitting stormwater documents to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. ...
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for...
Beyonce announces world tour with performances in New Orleans, Dallas, Houston
After a years-long touring hiatus, singer and songwriter...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies today, Rain all day Thursday
A few heavy downpours could stack up the rain again on Thursday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: A stalled...
Tuesday PM Forecast: dreary and chilly before another batch of rain
As dreary conditions continue, a stalled front is...
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Groundhog Day is approaching
Groundhog day is approaching and this year everyone...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Broncos hiring Sean Payton; Saints get 2023, 2024 picks in return
NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos are hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton. Reports say the Broncos are finalizing a deal with New Orleans to...
Southern hoops stays atop the SWAC standings with a 73-62 win over Jackson State
Just two days after cementing their perch atop...
No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee 76-68 in front of record-breaking crowd
BATON ROUGE - In front of a record-breaking...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
SEARCH
49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies today, Rain all day Thursday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days