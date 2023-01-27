Home
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge...
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at woman with protective order against him
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Friday AM Forecast: Sunny for now, Rain returns on Sunday
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Rain will be back before the weekend is over. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Thursday PM Forecast: two chilly nights ahead
The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds...
PHOTOS: Thursday morning sunrise brings warmth on a chilly morning
As we crest the middle of the work...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Conference Championships
BATON ROUGE - This postseason, we struck gold in the wildcard round, going 3-0, but last week... not so much. This week, we are getting back...
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team...
Ponchatoula's Allen Graves continues to raise his potential
PONCHATOULA - "My mom is a big basketball...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
