Garbage truck worker taken to hospital after being hit by car
ZACHARY - A garbage truck worker was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a car while on the job. Deputies...
Two arrested after escalated argument led to death of 80-year-old at commencement ceremony
NEW ORLEANS - Two men have been arrested...
Dolly Parton gives $1M to infectious disease research, again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton is donating...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Low air quality and high temperatures
More sunshine, heat, and humidity today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will max out around 95° and...
Tuesday PM Forecast: saharan dust, low air quality and heat continue
High heat and low air quality will be...
Saharan dust prompting an Air Quality Alert in south Louisiana
Saharan dust continues to decrease air quality in...
Sports
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
METAIRIE - The strength of the Saints the past couple of seasons has been the play of their front seven, led by all pro linebacker Demario...
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints offense has leaned...
Wiggins' monster game leads Warriors past Celtics and into a 3-2 Finals Lead
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday, June 13, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
