2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio,...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police...
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
WASHINGTON (AP) — The monarch butterfly fluttered a...
Drought Monitor: Improvements continue
There have been major improvements to the drought monitor over the last week. Tangipahoa, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes are no longer in a drought. East &...
Thursday AM Forecast: Another Heat Advisory, changes coming soon
Heat alerts extend from coast to coast, but...
Wednesday PM Forecast: pumping in that Gulf of Mexico humidity
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11am...
Sports
Despite quarterback uncertainty, Southeastern enters 2022 with high hopes on offense
Southeastern entered Wednesday's Southland Conference Media Day in Lake Charles as the conference preseason favorites. Frank Scelfo, in his 5th season in Hammond, has a quarterback...
Florida head coach Billy Napier bringing what he learned from UL-Lafayette to Gainesville
BATON ROUGE - There are two new head...
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Contests
