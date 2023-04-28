Home
Former Assumption political candidate, chairman pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes after being arrested in 2022
NAPOLEONVILLE - A former political candidate was arrested in 2022 after allegedly filming unknowing minors and adults in a public restroom pleaded guilty to multiple sex...
23-year-old arrested after runaway 11-year-old found hiding at his home
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 23-year-old man...
Wildlife and Fisheries names first woman to lead Enforcement Division
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has...
Friday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today
Showers are out and sunshine is in! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight: Expect a beautiful day across the...
Inside The Weather: Waterspouts
Along the Gulf Coast, we have plenty...
Thursday PM Forecast: a one day break from rain
It will be a pleasant finish to the...
Sports
New Orleans Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY - The New Orleans Saints decide to shore up their defensive line by picking up Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL...
Nicholls wins first game in Baton Rouge since 2015 with 6-5 win over #1 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers fell to...
Former Tiger center Shawn Phillips commits to Arizona State
TEMPE, AZ - For the second time in...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
