Memorial service held for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash - Watch it live here
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a memorial service for Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died in...
Three students have minor injuries after bus was rear-ended in Slidell
SLIDELL - Three students were taken to a...
Baton Rouge middle school closed Thursday for teacher sit-out; school issues statement
BATON ROUGE - Democracy Prep, a charter middle...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Showers will become more widespread later today
Showers will become widespread by the end of the day today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Isolated showers will...
Inside The Weather: April Showers Bring May Flowers
We all know rain helps to grow nice...
Wednesday PM Forecast: here come the showers and storms
After a record setting first 90 degree day...
Sports
Former Dunham forward Jordan Wright transfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE - While the LSU women's basketball team is celebrating a national championship, the men's team picked up some much needed help on Wednesday. ...
LSU Women's Basketball paraded through campus, ended with celebration in PMAC
BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration ended this...
LSU's Haleigh Bryant named WCGA Central Region Gymnast of the Year
BATON ROUGE – The trophy case...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
