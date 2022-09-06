Home
Cashless tolls begin again today on LA-1 after being shut down since Hurricane Ida
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development reminds drivers that cashless toll services start back Tuesday at noon after Hurricane Ida caused them to...
Juvenile arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a juvenile driver...
Lawmakers schedule another meeting to discuss 'oversight' at DCFS in wake of recent failures
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers once again plan to...
Hurricane Ida resources
Photos: Tuesday morning sunrise
Check out these photos submitted to us of the gorgeous sunrise over Baton Rouge and the surrounding area Tuesday morning. Thanks for sharing!
Tuesday AM Forecast: Clouds and showers stick around all day today
More clouds and on and off showers for...
Monday PM Forecast: stubborn weather pattern this week
Gray will be the color of the week....
Sports
LSU going with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels at QB
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly said Monday he had a starter but wouldn't name him, but it's become clear the Tigers are going with Jayden Daniels...
The Fleur-De-Lis: Breaking Down This Week's Trades, Cuts and Roster Moves as the Saints Establish a New Team Identity
The preseason is over and the New Orleans...
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
