La. state trooper arrested in South Dakota, allegedly tried paying for sex during work-related trip
BATON ROUGE - A longtime trooper with Louisiana State Police was arrested in another state after he was caught trying to pay for sex during a...
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in...
LSU men's basketball finalizes schedule dates and times for upcoming season
The SEC finalized it's tip times and broadcast...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Near record heat and a lot to track in the tropics
Temperatures will be near record highs today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: More sunshine is headed your way today....
Tuesday PM Forecast: hot end to summer, watching busy tropics
Hot temperatures will carry the central Gulf Coast...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy with no showers in sight
Heat and humidity here for the week. ...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU men's basketball finalizes schedule dates and times for upcoming season
The SEC finalized it's tip times and broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule putting most of the finishing touches on Matt McMahon's first year slate....
LSU 2023 football season schedule released
BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced the 2023...
Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended one game after mid-game brawl at Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - Bucs receiver Mike Evans has...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept. 20, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
2 The Pantry
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
7 Days