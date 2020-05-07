Home
On Your Side
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and non-emergency medical procedures are back on the books. Williamson Eye Center...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until...
News
One of President Trump's valets tests positive for COVID-19
An aid who works closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to CNN , a member of the US Navy who...
Report: Saints to open 2020 season against Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Saints first...
French Quarter Fest cancelled till next year
NEW ORLEANS - The French Quarter Fest is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Pleasant conditions before and after a stormy Friday afternoon
A cold front will bring a better chance of rain on Friday. Heads up—try to get outside this weekend, as it could be one of the...
Pair of comfortable days before next frontal system
A pair of nice, mild days is ahead....
A cold front will move through tonight
A ridge of high pressure along the northern...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Report: Saints to open 2020 season against Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Saints first game of the regular season will feature the highly anticipated meeting between legendary quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom...
NFL sets up ticket refund policy, still planning for normal season
While the NFL is hopeful it can play...
Walker's Christian Cassels signs with Belhaven University
Lefthanded pitcher Christian Cassels knows a thing or...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening, a few strong
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days