On Your Side
Tenants upset over lack of apartment maintenance in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Some residents in Tigerland say they're tired of living in filth. They called 2 On Your Side Thursday morning for help. Ian...
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in...
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been...
News
LSU is now the most talked-about team in the nation
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are the hottest team in college football, and the rest of the country has taken notice. According to analytics...
Typo may have overvalued Utah home at nearly $1B
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say...
LSU sold more than $2M worth of drinks in its first year of Tiger Stadium beer sales
BATON ROUGE - LSU's first season selling alcohol...
Spotty PM Showers Possible Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: An approaching cold front will be closing in on our area to provide cloudy conditions and afternoon/evening spotty showers. Southwesterly...
Warmer Conditions Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
A Few Showers Possible Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A broken...
Sports
Joe Burrow named AP's SEC offensive player of the year
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked...
'Heisman': New Joe Burrow billboards go up days before award's announcement
BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow is on the...
LSU's SEC Championship hype video is here, and it's wild
BATON ROUGE - We're just days away from...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health repot for Wednesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
About Us
Contests
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
