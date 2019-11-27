Home
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
Possible tornado strikes in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Forecasters say possible tornadoes struck communities in Mississippi and Louisiana during the overnight hours, leaving trees toppled and twisted. The...
Authorities arrest man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriends camper trailer
IBERIA PARISH - A New Iberia man has...
Police say a Sandy Lake resident's burn pile caused a nearby vacant trailer to catch fire
CATAHOULA PARISH - A Sandy Lake woman has...
As rain ends early Wednesday, focus shifts to Saturday storm system
Quiet and seasonable weather is expected through Thanksgiving. A brief advance of warm air will fuel the next cold front pegged for Saturday. As far...
Scattered showers, thunderstorms through Wednesday morning
Chilly air is out for the better part...
Milder, showery days ahead
After a nice and quiet Monday, mild and...
LOL: Nick Saban says Auburn 'probably' the best team Alabama has played all year
TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head coach Nick Saban is laser-focused on his team's next opponent: #15 Auburn. He's so concerned with beating their SEC West rival, in...
WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with...
Williams has career-high 27 in LSUs win over Rhode Island
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) - Emmitt Williams scored...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
